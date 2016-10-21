Bengaluru

150 patients undergo free angioplasty

As many as 150 patients from weaker sections of society got a new lease of life at the angioplasty workshop conducted by Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

The surgeries were conducted for free in collaboration with Dr. Govindraju Subramani Heart foundation and Medtronic Vascular Division, Santarosa, U.S.

Poor patients

Most of the beneficiaries were farmers, dailywagers, autorickshaw drivers, street vendors, garment workers, and financially constrained senior citizens. They were given free stents worth over Rs. 1.25 crore.

In four days

According to institute director C.N. Manjunath, performing 150 angioplasties in a span of four days is technically demanding. It was possible because the institute has seven cath labs, 45 fulltime cardiologists, and an adequate number of technical and nursing staff, he said. Of the 150 patients, 45 per cent were below 50 years and 15 per cent were women. The youngest patient was a 31-year-old farmer and the oldest a 83-year-old retired Group ‘D’ worker.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 6:19:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/150-patients-undergo-free-angioplasty/article16077463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY