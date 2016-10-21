150 patients undergo free angioplasty

As many as 150 patients from weaker sections of society got a new lease of life at the angioplasty workshop conducted by Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

The surgeries were conducted for free in collaboration with Dr. Govindraju Subramani Heart foundation and Medtronic Vascular Division, Santarosa, U.S.

Poor patients

Most of the beneficiaries were farmers, dailywagers, autorickshaw drivers, street vendors, garment workers, and financially constrained senior citizens. They were given free stents worth over Rs. 1.25 crore.

In four days

According to institute director C.N. Manjunath, performing 150 angioplasties in a span of four days is technically demanding. It was possible because the institute has seven cath labs, 45 fulltime cardiologists, and an adequate number of technical and nursing staff, he said. Of the 150 patients, 45 per cent were below 50 years and 15 per cent were women. The youngest patient was a 31-year-old farmer and the oldest a 83-year-old retired Group ‘D’ worker.