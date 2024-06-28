GIFT a SubscriptionGift
150 km of flyovers and signal-free corridors to be built in Bengaluru: DKS

Claiming that there are no takers for the PRR project though tenders had been called up to eight times, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said a decision has been taken to remodel it as a business corridor through the BDA

Published - June 28, 2024 01:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar offering floral tributes during the 515th birth anniversary celebration of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on June 27, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar offering floral tributes during the 515th birth anniversary celebration of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on June 27, 2024.

 

Vowing to give importance for the development of Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said the government is set to construct 150 km of flyovers and signal-free corridors to ease traffic congestion in the city. 

Addressing the 515th birth anniversary celebrations of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda in the city, Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds Bengaluru City Development portfolio, said he is also working on a plan to turn the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project into a business corridor. 

Claiming that there are no takers for the PRR project though tenders had been called up to eight times, Mr. Shivakumar said a decision has been taken to remodel it as a business corridor through the BDA. 

The project would soon be placed before the State Cabinet for approval, he said. 

