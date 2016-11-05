15-year-old girl hit with hammer by suitor

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Thalaghattapura police on the charge of attacking a 15-year-old with a hammer after her family refused to get her married to him until she turned 18.

Police claim that the girl is being treated in an ESI hospital for fractures on her skull and chin.

According to police, the attack took place when the girl was returning home from school on Thursday afternoon.

Her mother’s brother Arun hit her on the head with a hammer.

Based on a complaint from the girl's mother Ganga, a case was registered in Thalagattapura police station and he was arrested.

The girl’s parents are daily wagers who reside in south Bengaluru. "Arun works in a bar. A few years ago, their parents had agreed to get the two married,” said a police oficer.

Recently, Arun and his father allegedly asked the girl's family to conduct the marriage soon.

"However, her parents insisted that the marriage will be conducted only after she turns 18. She is a student and is good at academics," said a senior police officer from the South division.

Police suspect that this might have been the trigger for the attack.

