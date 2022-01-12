15% of beds in government hospitals occupied in Bengaluru

On the other hand, only 21% of beds in 2 COVID Care Centres vacant, as per BBMP COVID-19 war room report

Despite the spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru which recorded a positivity rate of 8.66% and 10,800 new positive cases on Tuesday, hospitalisation remains low. As per the latest COVID-19 war room report released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday, just around 224 of 1,538 beds in 22 government health care facilities were occupied. This includes beds in four government medical colleges, 16 government hospitals and two COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs).

At present, around 15% of beds in government hospitals are occupied. Of the 841 general beds, only 136 are currently occupied. Among HDU beds, the occupancy percentage is 11% while of the 80 available ICU beds, around 30 are currently occupied. On the other hand, of the 90 beds available in COVID Care Centres, 71 are occupied; only 21% of the beds are vacant.

The total number of active cases is 58,917.

According to BBMP Chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, over 90% of people with COVID-19 do not need hospitalisation or additional medical attention. “We are monitoring daily hospitalisations including occupancy of different categories of beds - general, high dependency units (HDU), intensive care units (ICU), intensive care units with ventilators (ICU-V). Currently, the situation is under control and there is no shortage of either beds, medicines or oxygen,” said Mr. Gupta.

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 11/01/2022 Physical Triage Centre (PTC) at Urban Primary Health Centre in Vasanthanagar ward limits in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

On January 1 this year, 52 out of 1,926 beds in government health care facilities were occupied. The positivity rate then was just 1.04%, according to the war room report. However, while cases have increased, the number of beds in all categories in government-run health care facilities has decreased to 1,538 from 1,926. While the number of beds in HDU, ICU, ICU-V have decreased, the number of general category beds has increased. This coincides with the State Government’s recent direction to private hospitals to hand over 30% of beds under the government quota. With this, there are now nearly 4,000 beds available in Government-run and private health care facilities across the city, Mr. Gupta added.

Mr. Gupta said given the dynamic situation, the BBMP will look at increasing beds and testing when required. “Citizens need not panic. We are prepared to tackle the spike in cases,” he added.