Bengaluru

1,484 vehicles seized

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 10 January 2022 00:57 IST
Updated: 10 January 2022 00:57 IST

The police seized 1,484 vehicles in and around the city during night curfew, on Saturday, of which 1,335 are two-wheelers, 26 autorickshaws and 100 four-wheelers.The police have slapped 1,541 cases,out of which 1,515 are face mask violations and 26 social distancing violations. ₹3.85 lakh has been collected as fine.Meanwhile, 60 police personnel working in various stations of the city tested positiveon Sunday, an official release said.

