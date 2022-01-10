The police seized 1,484 vehicles in and around the city during night curfew, on Saturday, of which 1,335 are two-wheelers, 26 autorickshaws and 100 four-wheelers.The police have slapped 1,541 cases,out of which 1,515 are face mask violations and 26 social distancing violations. ₹3.85 lakh has been collected as fine.Meanwhile, 60 police personnel working in various stations of the city tested positiveon Sunday, an official release said.
1,484 vehicles seized
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
January 10, 2022 00:57 IST
