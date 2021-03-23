1,445 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru

As many as 1,445 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the State on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 9.71 lakh. Of the new cases, 886 were reported from Bengaluru Urban.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the State on Monday was 10, taking the total number to 12,444. Of the 10 reported on Monday, four were from Bengaluru Urban.

Out of the total 14,267 active cases in the State, 136 patients are admitted in intensive care units. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.84%, while the case fatality rate was 0.69%. The total number of tests conducted on Sunday was 78,178.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, 99,361 people were vaccinated in the State. This includes the first and the second doses of healthcare workers, frontline workers and first doses of people above 60 years and those aged between 45 and 60 with co-morbidities. No serious nor severe adverse effects following immunisation were reported on Monday.