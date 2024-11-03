144 firecracker-induced eye injuries reported in city

Three prominent eye hospitals in the city have reported 144 firecracker-induced eye injuries during this Deepavali festival season.

Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported 49 cases between October 28 and November 2. On Sunday, four cases were reported, according to the press release issued by the hospital.

Narayana Nethralaya observed a marked rise in emergency cases. According to Dr. Rohit Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, between October 31 and November 3, the hospital treated 73 cases, including a significant number of young victims. Shankara Eye Hospital reported 18 cases this season.

Dr. Shetty said 35 children with eye injuries were reported at their hospital, with 14 cases involving children under 10 years and 21 cases involving children aged 10 to 18. “Most of these cases required medical treatment, with 69 patients receiving care and four requiring surgical intervention. The injuries ranged from mild corneal abrasions to more severe conditions, including corneal tears, epithelial defects, and lens dislocations,” he said.

Many of these incidents occurred when children were unsupervised, often due to unsafe practices like holding lit firecrackers or standing too close to them, said Dr. Shetty.

According to the press release, in one incident, a 12-year-old girl from Mahalakshmi Layout suffered severe left eye damage when a bullet bomb exploded while she was lighting it. The injury resulted in total hyphema, or blood filling the eye. She underwent surgery and remains under close observation.

In another case, a six-year-old boy was injured when he approached a partially lit firecracker, which exploded unexpectedly, causing serious injury to his right eye. He is now receiving treatment and being monitored.

At Sankara Eye Hospital, out of the total 18 cases received to date, four were adult cases and 14 paediatric cases, out of which five were critical and nine major injuries. Only two of the paediatric cases were self-inflicted, and the rest of the 12 were bystanders. The youngest among them was a three-year-old baby girl, and the eldest was a 14-year-old boy. Out of the 4 adult cases, a 52-year-old person has a critical injury, and the rest of the injuries have been treated.

