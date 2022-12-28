14-year-old from Morarji Desai Residential School drowns in pond

December 28, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a class VIII student from Morarji Desai Model Residential School in Devanayakanahalli village near Devanahalli taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, who had gone swimming in a pond, drowned on Wednesday afternoon while three other children with him were rescued by the villagers and admitted to a hospital.

The deceased is Junaid Pasha, 14, native of Vidyanagara in Bengaluru, said police officials. Four students had gone for a swim in the pond near Dakshina Pinakini river, close to the school. Villagers alleged that the children were accompanied by a teacher who took them out of the school campus to swim in the pond.

Shivanna, a villager, told The Hindu that a teacher was seen guiding students to swim in the pond on Tuesday, when cattle grazers had warned him that water was deep. “However, he was seen with the boys at the pond again on Wednesday when the accident occurred,” he said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 3 p.m., and the local farmers rescued three children. “Investigation are on to find out how the children were taken out of the residential school campus,” a police official said.

“A batch of schoolchildren had gone on a school trip while some children who had stayed back at the hostel were under the supervision of the teachers. However, four children managed to get out of the campus to swim in a nearby pond,” Raghavendra. T, Director for Directorate of Minorities, Bengaluru, told The Hindu. The department has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim’s family and further inquiries are on.