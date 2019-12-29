14 rose-ringed parakeet chicks rescued; three booked

The city police rescued 14 rose-ringed parakeet chicks from poachers while they were being sold at a pet shop here.
An FIR has been filed against Thomas, Verghees, and Vijay Kumar from Bengaluru, who were poaching the chicks from forests in Tamil Nadu, as per the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WRRC), a sister concern of CUPA.
Suparna Ganguly, honorary president and co-founder trustee, WRRC, said, “A huge wildlife trafficking network exists in many parts of the country, linking forests to cities. Birds like rose-ringed parakeets fetch good value for poachers. It is important that citizens stay away from buying illegally-sold wildlife.”
Currently, the parakeets chicks are being looked after at WRRC in Bannerghatta National Park.
