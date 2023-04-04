ADVERTISEMENT

14 flights diverted at Bengaluru due to heavy rain 

April 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

12 were diverted to Chennai, one to Coimbatore and another to Hyderabad.

The Hindu Bureau

Of the 14 flights that were diverted, seven were of Indigo.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in and around the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday (April 4) evening that lasted more than an hour impacted flight operations at the airport.

As many as 14 flights were diverted, said airport officials. “There was an impact on operations due to strong cross winds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning,” they said.

Of the 14 flights, 12 were diverted to Chennai, one to Coimbatore and another to Hyderabad. Seven were Indigo flights, three Vistara, two Akasa, one Air India and one GoFirst.

Vistara said its Goa to Bengaluru and Delhi to Bengaluru flights were diverted to Chennai, and another flight from Goa was diverted to Hyderabad. Indigo issued a travel advisory that all operations to/ from Bengaluru were impacted due to bad weather.

