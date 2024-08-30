ADVERTISEMENT

13th edition of Naman will be held in Bengaluru on September 1

Published - August 30, 2024 10:53 am IST - BENGALURU

The programme features ‘Siya Ram.... the eternal saga‘, choreographed by Madhulita Mohapatra

The Hindu Bureau

The programme features a performance choreographed by Madhulita Mohapatra.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The 13th edition of the Odissi festival Naman, organised by the Odissi institution Nrityantar, will be held on September 1 at ADA Rangamandira on Jayachamarajendra (J.C.) Road, from 5 p.m. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme features ‘Siya Ram.... the eternal saga‘, choreographed by Madhulita Mohapatra. This production brings the timeless epic of Ramayana to life. 

Subsequently, Ramli Ibrahim will lead Malaysia’s Sutra Dance Theatre in a performance. 

The programme will conclude with a performance by Bengaluru’s Odissi Dance Centre, directed by Devjani Sen. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US