13th edition of Naman will be held in Bengaluru on September 1

The 13th edition of the Odissi festival Naman, organised by the Odissi institution Nrityantar, will be held on September 1 at ADA Rangamandira on Jayachamarajendra (J.C.) Road, from 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme features ‘Siya Ram.... the eternal saga‘, choreographed by Madhulita Mohapatra. This production brings the timeless epic of Ramayana to life.

Subsequently, Ramli Ibrahim will lead Malaysia’s Sutra Dance Theatre in a performance.

The programme will conclude with a performance by Bengaluru’s Odissi Dance Centre, directed by Devjani Sen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.