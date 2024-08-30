GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13th edition of Naman will be held in Bengaluru on September 1

The programme features ‘Siya Ram.... the eternal saga‘, choreographed by Madhulita Mohapatra

Published - August 30, 2024 10:53 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The programme features a performance choreographed by Madhulita Mohapatra. 

The programme features a performance choreographed by Madhulita Mohapatra.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The 13th edition of the Odissi festival Naman, organised by the Odissi institution Nrityantar, will be held on September 1 at ADA Rangamandira on Jayachamarajendra (J.C.) Road, from 5 p.m. 

The programme features ‘Siya Ram.... the eternal saga‘, choreographed by Madhulita Mohapatra. This production brings the timeless epic of Ramayana to life. 

Subsequently, Ramli Ibrahim will lead Malaysia’s Sutra Dance Theatre in a performance. 

The programme will conclude with a performance by Bengaluru’s Odissi Dance Centre, directed by Devjani Sen. 

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / culture (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.