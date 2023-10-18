13th edition of DIDAC India exhibition and conference begins in Bengaluru

October 18, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

DIDAC India 2023, the 13th edition of Asia’s largest and India’s only exhibition and conference for education and skilling resources, organised by the India Didactics Association (IDA), kicked off at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tuesday.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for the Department of School Education and Literacy, inaugurated the event. “In a crucial gathering for the education sector, this summit, DIDAC India-2023, stands as a fundamental milestone with the active participation of Education Ministers and bureaucrats from 15 countries and the State government is in talks with them on several educational initiatives. Facilitating a dynamic exchange of ideas, this summit charts the course for the future of global education. However, the true measure of success lies in translating the insights gained into actionable initiatives within our schools and universities nationwide, and we plan to implement them in the coming days across the State,” he said.

