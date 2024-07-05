GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

133 bike taxis seized in Bengaluru

This action came a day after autorickshaw and cab drivers staged a protest in front of Transport Department head office in Shantinagar, on July 4, demanding action against bike taxis

Published - July 05, 2024 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The bike taxis that were seized in Bengaluru on Friday.

The bike taxis that were seized in Bengaluru on Friday.

:

The Karnataka Transport Department seized 133 bike taxis, including 29 electric bike taxis, across the city on Friday (July 5). This action came a day after autorickshaw and cab drivers staged a massive protest in front of the Transport Department head office in Shantinagar, Bengaluru, on July 4, demanding action against bike taxis.

The Transport Department stated in a statement that it conducted a special drive on July 5 by forming special squads across Bengaluru to inspect electric bike taxis. During this operation, 133 unauthorized vehicles, including 29 electric bikes, were seized.

On Thursday, C. Mallikarjuna, the Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement-South), directed all RTOs to begin daily inspections from Friday and report on the actions taken against bike taxis.

“The Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021 has been withdrawn, and it has also decided to clamp down on bike taxis. From July 5 onwards, special teams have been established in all 10 RTOs in Bengaluru to address unauthorized bike taxis, including electric ones, until further notice,” the order stated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.