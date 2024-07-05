133 bike taxis seized in Bengaluru

:

The Karnataka Transport Department seized 133 bike taxis, including 29 electric bike taxis, across the city on Friday (July 5). This action came a day after autorickshaw and cab drivers staged a massive protest in front of the Transport Department head office in Shantinagar, Bengaluru, on July 4, demanding action against bike taxis.

The Transport Department stated in a statement that it conducted a special drive on July 5 by forming special squads across Bengaluru to inspect electric bike taxis. During this operation, 133 unauthorized vehicles, including 29 electric bikes, were seized.

On Thursday, C. Mallikarjuna, the Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement-South), directed all RTOs to begin daily inspections from Friday and report on the actions taken against bike taxis.

“The Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021 has been withdrawn, and it has also decided to clamp down on bike taxis. From July 5 onwards, special teams have been established in all 10 RTOs in Bengaluru to address unauthorized bike taxis, including electric ones, until further notice,” the order stated.