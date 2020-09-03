1,322 new posts of ASHA workers sanctioned

Bengaluru

03 September 2020 23:04 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been sanctioned 1,322 new posts of ASHA workers by the State government.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that 1,229 ASHA workers have already been sanctioned to the civic body under the National Urban Health Mission. With the new sanctions, there will be one ASHA worker for every 5,000 people. “The population projection has been taken as 1.27 crore for 2021, with a total of 2,551 ASHA workers,” he tweeted. The government issued an order for sanction of 1,786 new posts of ASHA workers for 11 different city corporations on Wednesday. As per the order, there already were 42,524 ASHA workers in the State.

