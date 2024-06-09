13-year-old boy electrocuted in Bengaluru

A 13-year-old boy was electrocuted and his younger brother sustained burns, when the duo came into contact with a live wire on their hostel premises on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sai Bhavani, a resident of Sulibele. He was living in the Dr. Ambedkar Pre Matric Hostel in Hosakote, along with his 10-year-old brother.

According to the police, the duo had washed their clothes and put it to dry, before attempting to pluck fruits from a mango tree. Sai picked up a cane with a metal handle and tried to beat the branches to bring the mangoes down. While doing so, the cane accidentally touched a 11 kV high-tension wire passing by. Sai collapsed and died on the spot, while his younger brother standing close by sustained burns.

Other students heard their cries and rushed to their help. The brothers were taken to a hospital where doctors declared Sai as brought dead. His younger brother is being treated at the hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The police have shifted the body for post-mortem and taken up a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and are awaiting the parents to file a complaint, based on which necessary action will be taken.

