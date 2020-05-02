13 wards in red zone as of May 1

The State government on Friday released a revised list of red, orange and green zones in Bengaluru. Wards that have been declared as red zones have reported at least one positive case in past 14 days.

Thirteen wards fall into the red zone: Hongasandra (with 28 cases), Padarayanapura (26), Jagajeevanram Nagar (5), Deepanjali Nagar (3), Bapuji Nagar (3), Chamrajpet (2), Vasanth Nagar (2) and Hampi Nagar (2).

The other wards in the red zone - Yeshwanthpur, Hagadur, Hombegowda Nagar, Jayanagar East and Bilekhali - have one positive case each.