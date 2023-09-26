ADVERTISEMENT

13 Bengaluru-bound flights cancelled 

September 26, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sources said the cancellations were due to operational reasons and not linked to the Bengaluru bandh. | Photo Credit: file photo

Around 13 Bengaluru-bound flights belonging to various airlines were cancelled on Tuesday.

Of these, a majority belonged to Indigo Airlines, which is the leading domestic airline from the Kempegowda International Airport. Sources said that a few incoming Indigo Airlines flights from various places were cancelled along with flights belonging to other domestic airlines.

Sources said the cancellations were due to operational reasons and not linked to the Bengaluru bandh which was called by pro-Kannada activists over the Cauvery water sharing issue.

“A total of 13 incoming flights were cancelled due to operational reasons. The cancellations were not related to the bandh in any manner, besides only inbound flights were cancelled, all our departures took place as per schedule,” sources said.

