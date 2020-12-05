1,247 new cases in State, 13 deaths

05 December 2020 08:29 IST

877 persons were discharged on Friday

The State on Friday reported 1,247 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,90,360. With 13 deaths, the toll rose to 11,834. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 877 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,53,461 . Of the remaining 25,046 active patients, 287 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.27 %, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.04%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 620 cases, taking its tally to 3,72,582. With eight deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,170.

Active cases in Bengaluru touched 19,268. As many as 98,049 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 86,744 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,15,09,892.