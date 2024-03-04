GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,244 students graduate from University of Agricultural Sciences in 58th convocation  

March 04, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The gold medal winners at the 58th convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, on Monday.

The gold medal winners at the 58th convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

“In recent days, along with increasing agricultural yield, the State government is also encouraging the development of post-harvest technologies. There is a chance to double the income of farmers if we provide them tools they need at affordable prices and minimum support price and if they realise that there is a good price for their produce. I wish that those graduating today get active in developing such novel agricultural industries for these purposes,” said Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, at the 58th convocation ceremony of University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore (UAS – B) on Monday. 

As many as 1,244 students received various degrees (undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral) during the convocation ceremony, while 63 students were awarded 53 UAS gold medals and 81 donor’s gold medals, and 22 donor’s gold medal certificates.

Snehashree S., a student of BSc (Honours), Agriculture, at GKVK Bengaluru, secured the highest number (13) of gold medals.  

M.C. Rangaswamy, a farmer from Doddamagge village in Hassan district, was awarded an honorary doctorate at the convocation for his his contribution in the field of agriculture, adoption of improved technologies on a large scale and its dissemination to the farming community.

