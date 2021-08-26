1,224 new cases, 22 deaths

Bengaluru

26 August 2021 04:29 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,224 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,42,250. Bengaluru Urban reported 309 cases and three deaths on Wednesday.

With 22 deaths, the toll rose to 37,206. This is apart from 22 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,668 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 28,85,700. The State now has 19,318 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.62%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.79%.