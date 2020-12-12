1,210 new cases in Karnataka, 16 deaths

12 December 2020 06:26 IST

As many as 1,807 persons were discharged on Friday

The State on Friday reported 1,210 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,99,011. With 16 deaths, the toll rose to 11,928. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,807 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,68,471. Of the remaining 18,593 active patients, 253 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.19 %, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.32%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 659 cases, taking its tally to 3,77,251. With six deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,224. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 13,225.

As many as 1,00,846 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 87,338 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 1,21,64,587.