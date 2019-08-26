120 marshals in core zones from September 1

Come September, 120 marshals will be deployed at wards in core zones of the city.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently issued a work order to the Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Welfare Society, for deployment of ex-servicemen as ward marshals in all 198 wards for one year.

According to sources in the BBMP’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) Cell, there are already over 200 marshals in the city. The additional personnel will be first deployed in core zones under phase one. “The new marshals will undergo a two-day orientation programme, which will cover their basic responsibilities, duties and powers,” sources said.

As per the work order issued, the marshals have been appointed to monitor and enforce penalties and works pertaining to solid waste management. The work order of ₹8.37 crore was issued after requisite approvals from the Standing Committee for Health, BBMP Council, Urban Development Department, and the Finance Department.

Col. Rajbir Singh (retd.), BBMP’s Chief Marshal Officer, told The Hindu that the orientation for the new marshals would be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said a couple of months ago, on trial basis, the existing marshals were redeployed to catch litterbugs. They were keeping a watch mainly on the blackspots where garbage is routinely dumped. “A majority were found dumping hotel waste, medical waste, animal waste or construction debris. We were able to collect around ₹18 lakh as penalties,” he said.

With the civic body already tying up with HDFC Bank for 500 hand-held machines for levying fines on the spot, Col. Singh said collecting penalties is likely to be more systematic this time around.