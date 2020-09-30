120-km-long cycling track to be developed in Shivamogga city

A 120-km-long cycling track will be developed in Shivamogga city as part of the Smart City Project, said Chidanand S. Vatare, Commissioner of Shivamogga City Corporation, here on Tuesday.

At a press conference, the officer said the work on the cycle track had begun. This would encourage cyclists of the city. In the coming days, the corporation would introduce a public bicycle sharing system, on the lines of ‘Trin Trin’ in Mysuru, he said.

The corporation was planning to introduce no-motor day to promote bicycles in the city. On every third Saturday of a month, all officers, except those on emergency duty, would ride a bicycle to their office. This exercise would promote the public to ride bicycles, reducing the dependence on motorcycles and cars.

The corporation has organised cycleathon and walkathon from Gandhi Park to Freedom Park on October 1. The programme would start at 7.30 a.m. Members of Shivamogga Cycle Club would take part in the event. Interested public could also participate, he added.