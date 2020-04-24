120 families evacuated following heavy rain

Citizens woke up to thunder, lightning and heavy rain early on Friday morning. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control rooms received many complaints of tree falls and water logging. A road partially caved in at Lakshmidevi Nagar slum in Laggere ward and a compound wall in the quarters of the Slum Board collapsed, damaging five cars, one autorickshaw and one goods auto.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar visited the spot and directed officials to shift the affected families to choultries and marriage halls.

Local councillor Manjula Narayanaswamy said that around 120 families had been evacuated from the quarters, and a neighbouring building has been evacuated. “We have made all arrangements for their stay, including food, water and bedding,” she said.

More rain expected

Bengaluru will continue to receive rains over the next three to four days, said G.S. Srinivas Reddy from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. The city has received an average 16 mm rainfall since Thursday night. Byatarayanapura in Yelahanka division received the highest rainfall of 53.5 mm.