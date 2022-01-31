120 bikes attached to Rapido impounded

Bike owners may end up paying fine upto ₹15,000 in some cases

The Transport Department has impounded 120 bikes and booked cases against owners for using their two-wheelers for commercial purposes. Owners had attached their bikes to the online bike taxi app Rapido. Transport Department officials say that private vehicles with white boards cannot be used commercially to ferry passengers.

Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) Narendra Holkar said multiple cases have been booked against the owners ranging from using bikes as taxis without permits to violating registration norms among others. Bike owners will have to pay a penalty of up to Rs 15,000 for their vehicles to be released.

“Using white board vehicles for commercial purpose is illegal. Our officials booked the bike taxis using the app. When rider came to designated place, documents were verified and cases booked. The drive will continue in coming days too,” the official.

Officials said that complaints were received from auto drivers and others on illegal operation of bike taxis in the city. The department, however, has not taken direct action against the aggregator.

Last year also, the department had impounded bikes attached to the aggregator. Only electric bikes will be allowed to operate bike taxis. Though the policy was introduced last year, it has so far received a lukewarm response.