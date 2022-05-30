12-year-old girl injured in freak accident at temporary amusement fair in Bengaluru

Her parents are upset that despite a case being registered against the joyride owners and operators, the ‘Fish Theme Fair’ is still running, posing a safety risk to other children

A 12-year-old girl sustained multiple fractures when a joyride snapped from the track and fell on her at a temporary amusement fair in Anand Nagar on Friday night. This girl is out of danger but is under treatment.

The girl’s parents are upset that despite a case being registered against the joyride owners and operators, the ‘Fish Theme Fair’ is still running, posing a safety risk to other children.

Ramapriya, a resident of Sarjapur Road, said that she and her husband took their child, Anusha C.K., to the temporary amusement fair on Friday evening.

“There was a toy car ride, in which she sat. Two rounds were fine, but during the third round, suddenly the car snapped from the track and fell down. As my daughter fell down, the car fell on her. She was rescued just in the nick of time. Otherwise the other car would have run over her neck. I shudder to think what would have happened,” she said.

The girl was treated at a private hospital and discharged on Sunday. Ms. Ramapriya told The Hindu that her daughter had suffered multiple fractures, including to the clavicle bone (collar bone) and the elbows, and the doctors have said it may take nearly three months for her to recover.

FIR registered

The father, Chandrakanth, lodged a complaint with the HAL police, who have registered an FIR against the owners and operators of the particular joyride in the amusement fair under Section 287 (negligence endangering human life) and 337 (rash and negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the parents are not happy. “The police have only registered a case against the particular joyride and the amusement fair is going on without any further safety measures. We went to the fair assuming all safety precautions are taken as they need the BBMP and the police permission to run the fair. But after the accident, we saw that most of the machinery is rusted and rickety. More accidents are waiting to happen at these fairs if safety measures are not taken. I do not want any other child to undergo something similar that my child went through,” Ms. Ramapriya said.

The HAL police said that the fair was licensed by the civic body and they cannot shut it down. “We have written to the BBMP citing safety concerns and asked them to shut down the amusement fair,” a police official said.