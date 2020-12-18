12-year-old boy bludgeoned to death

Bengaluru

18 December 2020 00:27 IST

A 12-year-old boy was found bludgeoned to death on Wednesday night at a construction site in Jnana Ganga Nagar. His mother, who was also beaten badly, sustained severe injuries, said the police.

“Her husband, Basavaraj, works as a watchman. He lives in a makeshift shed on the site with his wife and two children. He is absconding,” said a police officer.

Neighbours, on Wednesday night, saw his younger child — a two-year-old — wandering on the road without any adult supervision. “Suspecting something was amiss, they went to the shed. They found the boy and his mother on the floor bleeding. Next to them was a blood-stained concrete brick,” the officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The two were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared the 12-year-old as brought dead.

The police are waiting for the mother to recover so that they can talk to her. “We suspect Basavaraj attacked his wife and son. Efforts are on to trace him,” the police officer said.