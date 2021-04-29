12% of beds in CCCs will be oxygenated by next week

Bengaluru

29 April 2021 08:09 IST

Occupancy rate in 14 COVID-19 Care Centres is around 18%

There now are a total of 14 COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) in the city. They have been set up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), some in association with private hotels and companies, such as HAL and BOSCH.

Of the 2,054 beds available, just around 18% beds are occupied. The Karnataka government has directed the BBMP to ensure that at least 10% of total beds in CCCs are oxygenated.

These CCCs are for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have either mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, and do not have the wherewithal for home isolation. Home isolation requires a COVID-19 patient to be isolated in a separate room with an attached bathroom and toilet.

According to war room reports, over the past week, over 95% of those who have tested positive in the city have been placed in home isolation while 4.75% have been admitted to various hospitals and just 0.12% have been admitted in the various CCCs.

The reports also show that, for various reasons, 0.016% of patients are untraceable.

Of the 2,054 beds, 215 – around 12% – will be oxygenated. In many centres, empty cylinders and oxygen concentrators are available. Civil works for creating the infrastructure have now been taken up in many centres.

Currently, 15 oxygenated beds are available at the Mangala Raitha Bhavan in Hebbal. Of these, three are occupied.

BBMP Joint Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan, who is in-charge of the CCCs, told The Hindu that civil works are likely to be completed by the weekend and oxygenated beds would be available from Monday onwards.

On Wednesday, a new CCC was opened by Minister for Revenue R. Ashok, taking the total to 14. Inspecting the newly created facility with Minister for Excise and in-charge for Dasarahalli zone K. Gopalaiah, Mr. Ashok said doctors and nurses would be deputed in two shifts at the centre. In each shift, there would be 14 health care workers.