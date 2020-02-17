12 high-density corridors may be handed over to KRDCL

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has often been at the receiving end because of the poor condition of roads in the city. Come April 1, and a total of 190 km of roads in the city that have been classified as high-density corridors, may be handed over to the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. (KRDCL) for development and maintenance from the BBMP.

According to sources in the BBMP, discussions about handing over these major roads to the KRDCL have happened at the State government-level. The issue has also come up for discussions in the coordination committee meetings, chaired by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar.

BBMP officials claimed to not know the rationale behind the move, even as citizens pointed out that this undermines the civic body that is responsible for all roads in the city.

“There are more than 18,000 km of roads, including arterial and sub-arterial roads, in the city that are maintained by the BBMP. We have also taken up several works on the 190-km corridors, including grade separators, road-widening, and white-topping,” BBMP officials said.

Civic officials added that they had been instructed to prepare an inventory of the roads, which includes details of the condition of roads and footpaths, the width of the carriageway, work that is under progress, etc. Meanwhile, the government has reportedly asked the KRDCL to prepare an estimate on funds required for maintenance and development of these major corridors.

Officials added that until the works taken up are completed, the battery limits (where the work is under progress) would be retained by the BBMP. “After the works are completed, they will be handed over. Any future projects will have to be executed by the KRDCL in consultation with all the civic agencies concerned,” officials said.

Citizens question move

Questioning this, N.S. Mukunda, founder-president of the Citizens’ Action Forum, sought to know if the KRDCL was equipped to handle the high-density urbanised routes. Pointing out the importance of citizens’ participation and transparency, he said if the corridors were handed over to KRDCL, a committee of citizens or ward committees should be asked to supervise any development work, certify it, after which the bills should be cleared.

Srinivas Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru, however, said citizens should oppose the move as it was a violation of the principles of urban local governance. “The BBMP should be our local sarkara. Why is the State government interfering and undermining the local body?” he asked.

KRDCL authorities were not available for comment.