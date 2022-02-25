12 days on, guest lecturers continue their protest in Bengaluru

Members of the Karnataka State Guest Lecturers’ Association who have been staging an indefinite protest for the past 12 days are demanding that the government continue the services of 17,106 guest lecturers and regularise their services.

According to S. Varalakshmi from CITU, the State government had increased their workload. Shedemanded that government bring down the working hours from 15-19 hours to 10-12 hours.

Some of the other demands of the association include paid maternity leave benefits, permission and stipend to attend State and national level workshops and symposiums and reduction of class strength as per UGC norms from 90-110 to 40-60