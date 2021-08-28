12 COVID-positive students register for CET 2021 in Karnataka

Bengaluru

28 August 2021 01:41 IST

Twelve COVID-19 positive students have registered to write the Common Entrance Test-2021, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday in 530 centres across Karnataka. Of the 12, 10 are from Bengaluru, one from Kolar, and one in Shivamogga, said Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

While students who have tested positive will sit for CET at separate centres, candidates who are symptomatic will be seated in separate rooms at the respective centres.

Advertising

Advertising

A release from the Higher Education Department stated that each room can accommodate 24 students, with two students seated per bench, maintaining a gap of three feet between the benches. Paramedical staff has been deployed at each test centre, and every centre will also have a thermal scanner.