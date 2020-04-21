119 held for Padarayanapura ward violence

The police have arrested 119 people for allegedly going on a rampage and inciting violence in Padarayanapura ward, which has been sealed since April 10. “A probe is on to track down one of the prime suspects, identified as Irfan, whom we believe triggered the violence. Special teams have been formed to track him after he escaped from the sealed ward,” said a police officer.

Irfan’s name allegedly came up during the questioning of four suspects who are in police custody.

Violence erupted in Padarayanapura ward on April 19 after residents, who were secondary contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient, refused to accompany the BBMP team for quarantine in the night. Many human rights activists have demanded clarity on what exactly happened given that on the night of the incident, city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had initially said that no police personnel had been injured.

In the five FIRs filed the next day, the police said the attack was premeditated and that the mob attacked them with lethal weapons. On Monday (April 20), 59 people were arrested. Another 60 people were arrested on Tuesday. They have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act and have been charged for assaulting government servants while on duty and attempt to murder. Mr. Rao said the police are identifying people who participated in the attack through CCTV and video grabs obtained from the scene of the incident.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar had told The Hindu that the attack took place an hour after the civic team left the area. No BBMP officer was injured.

Additional police platoons were deployed in the ward on Tuesday to strictly enforce lockdown. “The police on duty have been instructed not to allow any residents to venture out of their houses,” said a police officer.

Investigating teams have been analysing the mobile call records of the accused to ascertain the conspiracy behind the attack.