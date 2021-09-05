Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,117 new cases of COVID-19, with Bengaluru Urban once again recording the maximum number of cases at 358. The district had reported 289 cases and seven deaths on Saturday. Across the State, eight people succumbed to the virus. The death toll currently stands at 37,409.

As many as 1,354 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,00,228. Currently, there are 17,501 active patients across the State. The positivity rate and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for the day were both at 0.71%.

As many as 1,56,902 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,26,403 RT-PCR tests.