110 villages under BBMP to get Cauvery water from May

The much-awaited water supply to 110 villages under Cauvery Stage V will commence in May 2024. This will benefit nearly 50 lakh people living in these villages that come under Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, and Byatarayanapura zones of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is implementing this ₹5,550 crore project, which is largely funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in an area of around 225 sq. km. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Project (Stage-3), Cauvery Stage 3, has been divided into ten different water component packages.

A water treatment plant at T.K. Halli is nearly completed, according to the BWSSB press release. The plant has the capacity to treat 775 million litres of water per day. From T.K. Halli, a transition pipeline will be laid, and further, it will go to Vajarahalli, Eastern, and Western routes. From T.K. Halli to Vajarahalli, 75 km of pipeline work is being executed; at the eastern route, 54 km; at the western route, 56 km. From T.K. Halli to Vajarahalli, the pipeline will be 300 m in diameter. They are laid through a 3,000 mm underground channel. From Vajarahalli to the eastern route (up to Kadugodi) and Vajarahalli to the western route (up to Thannisandra), it will vary from 2.2 m to 0.8 m. On the Eastern route, there are 3 Ground Level Reservoirs (GLRs)and 4 GLRs on the western route.

The BWSSB said the work related to the project will be completed in March 2024, after which a trial run will be conducted in April to check the efficiency of the supply. The supply of water to the villages will start in May. The release also said the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a delay in permissions from the National Highway Authority of India.

