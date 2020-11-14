110 kg of ganja seized

14 November 2020 02:31 IST

Acting on a tip-off that a person was selling ganja at Rajgopal Nagar, the police conducted a raid and arrested Shivakumar, 27, hailing from Chickballapur.

They recovered 17 kg of ganja from him, but a raid at his house in Chickballapur revealed that he had another 93 kg of the illegal substance in storage. “In total, 110 kg of ganja was seized,” said the police.

Shivakumar, who works as a truck driver, made regular trips to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, mainly transporting vegetables. “On one such trip, he befriended a man in Tirupati from whom he used to buy ganja at a low cost. He would sell them in small quantities in Bengaluru and Chickballapur,” the police added.

