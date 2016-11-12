11.5 lakh babies get vaccinated in a year

After a baby’s birth, pentavalent vaccine, which includes immunisation for tetanus, is given at the sixth week, 10th week and 14th week. A booster dose is administered when the baby is one-and-a-half years to two years.

This is followed by routine immunisation programme between five and six years and at the 10th year and 16th year.

According to officials, in Karnataka, annually while 12 lakh pregnant women undergo tetanus vaccination during maternity, and over 11.5 lakh children undergo neonatal tetanus vaccination.

The State government spends nearly Rs. 30 crore for immunisation programme that includes tetanus prevention and polio.