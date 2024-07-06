11-year-old succumbs to dengue in Bengaluru 

An 11-year-old boy, Gagan, succumbed to dengue virus in a private hospital in Bengaluru on July 5. This is the second dengue death reported in Bengaluru after cases began to surge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters on July 6, Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Civic Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), confirmed the death.

Earlier on June 28, Abhilash, a 27-year-old man from Kaggadasapura, had died due to dengue. The death of Gagan takes the toll in Karnataka due to dengue to seven.

“In these cases, we get a report which says that cause of death is suspected to be dengue. After that, we run lab tests and then send the report to the Health Department. They check at their end before declaring the cause of death as dengue. It is now confirmed that Gagan’s death was due to dengue,” explained the commissioner.

As the number of dengue cases increased, the State Government on June 3 capped the price of Dengue Elisa NS1 antigen and Dengue Elisa IgM antibody tests in private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories at ₹300. The price of rapid card screening test (NS1, IgM and IgG antibodies) was fixed at ₹250. Before that, private hospitals were charging anywhere between ₹750 and ₹1,500 for the tests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.