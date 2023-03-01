11- year-old boy spends two days with dead mother’s body

March 01, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a heart wrenching incident, an 11-year-old boy spent two days sleeping next to the body of his mother for two days without realising she was dead.

His mother, a 40-year-old speech-impaired woman working as a domestic help, breathed her last while sleeping at home. The RT Nagar Police suspect that she died due to health complications and registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

According to the police, the deceased Annamma, and her son, we're living at a rented house near Yellamma temple in Ganganagar after the death of her husband a few years ago. While Annamma used to go out to work at houses as domestic help, her son would go to school and come back late in the afternoon.

However, in the last two days, Annamma was unwell and did not go to work. She was asleep and died eventually. However, the son did not realise that his mother was dead and thought she was unwell and resting. He would eat from the neighbouring house and slept for two days next to the dead body.

The incident came to light when neighbours felt a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police. The boy had gone to school. The police unlocked the house and found the mother dead.

The police informed the relatives of Annamma, who came to the house while the boy also returned from school. The boy told the police that since Annamma could not speak and was unwell, he thought she was really tired and sleeping, the police said.

The boy is in the custody of his mother’s brother as of now.