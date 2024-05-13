ADVERTISEMENT

11 flights diverted from KIA Bengaluru to Chennai on May 12 due to heavy rain and lightning

Updated - May 13, 2024 11:02 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:31 am IST - Bengaluru

Seven of the diverted flights were domestic while four were international flights arriving from Paris (France), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), and Bangkok (Thailand)

The Hindu Bureau

A BIAL spokesperson said that no flight could land at KIA Bengaluru between 11.18 p.m. and 11.54 p.m. due to heavy rain and lightning, on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: File photo

Due to heavy rain and lightning on May 12 night, 11 flights were diverted from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru to Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven of the diverted flights were domestic while four were international flights arriving from Paris (France), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), and Bangkok (Thailand).

Two Air India flights, one from Delhi and Mumbai, two Akasa Air flights from Mumbai and Goa, one Air India Express flight from Guwahati, one Vistara flight from Delhi, and one Alliance Air flight from Goa were diverted to Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A BIAL spokesperson said that no flight could land between 11.18 p.m. and 11.54 p.m. due to heavy rain and lightning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hailstorm hits Bengaluru amidst rains bringing relief from sweltering heat

Later, all the flights headed back to KIA.

This is the third instance in the last two weeks of flights being diverted from KIA due to heavy rains.

On May 9, 17 flights were diverted to Chennai as heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong wind, rendered the airport inaccessible for landing.

On May 6, eight flights were diverted, seven to Chennai and one to Coimbatore as they were unable to land at KIA due to heavy rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US