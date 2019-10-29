11 bikers caught for wheelies

In a special drive, the police caught 11 motorcyclists who were allegedly performing wheelies on the expressway leading to Kempegowda International Airport. The drive was launched after the police received a series of complaints from motorists on Monday evening that bikers were performing stunts and causing a nuisance to others as well as endangering their lives.

To prevent the motorcyclists from fleeing, the police did not use patrolling vehicles. “We went in plain-clothes on our motorcycles and caught them red-handed,” said a senior police officer said.

The incident took place around 6.30 p.m. “We followed as many as 17 bikers. We recorded them performing dangerous stunts before intercepting them. While we nabbed 11, six managed to escape, but left their bikes behind. Efforts are on to track them down,” said a police officer.

Most of the accused are between 18 and 23 years, and residents of Nagawara, R.T. Nagar and Hebbal.

“A couple of bikes were stolen ones, and we have alerted the local police,” the officer added.

The motorcyclists allegedly told the police that some of them are college students while a few are mechanics.

"Their parents were summoned. Some of them did not have DLs, and we have booked them accordingly,” said the senior police officer.