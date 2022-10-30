11 arrested on charge of peddling drugs

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 30, 2022 21:39 IST

In a joint operation, the Ashok Nagar and Cubbon Park police have unearthed a drug racket, arrested 11 peddlers and recovered 1.8 kg of MDMA and 1 kg of marijuana worth ₹1.09 crore from them.

According to the police, the arrested peddlers included those from countries such as Sudan, Yemen, and Chad. The accused had come to India on different visas and overstayed illegally to peddle drugs. The police suspect that the accused are part of an inter-State drug racket being operated in city.

The accused would source the drugs from their contacts in neighbouring States and peddle them here to make quick money, the police said.

The police have booked the accused under provisions of the NDPS Act.

