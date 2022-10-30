Bengaluru

11 arrested on charge of peddling drugs

In a joint operation, the Ashok Nagar and Cubbon Park police have unearthed a drug racket, arrested 11 peddlers and recovered 1.8 kg of MDMA and 1 kg of marijuana worth ₹1.09 crore from them.

According to the police, the arrested peddlers included those from countries such as Sudan, Yemen, and Chad. The accused had come to India on different visas and overstayed illegally to peddle drugs. The police suspect that the accused are part of an inter-State drug racket being operated in city.

The accused would source the drugs from their contacts in neighbouring States and peddle them here to make quick money, the police said.

The police have booked the accused under provisions of the NDPS Act.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bangalore
narcotics & drug trafficking
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2022 9:41:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/11-arrested-on-charge-of-peddling-drugs/article66074101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY