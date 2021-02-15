11 arrested in horse betting racket

15 February 2021 06:10 IST

CCB seized ₹25.6 lakh from the accused

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a horse betting racket at the Bangalore Turf Club on Saturday and arrested 11 people who were allegedly running the ring. They seized ₹25.6 lakh from the accused.

“We got a tip-off on the bettering racket. A police team raided gate no. 2 and nabbed the accused,” said a police officer.

The accused have been identified as Gautham Chand, Manjunath, Yogendra, Arshad Shukoor, T.S. Shivarudregowda, Satish, Anil Kumar, Balaji, Krishna, Suresh and Kirthi Kumar.

According to the police, they were caught while receiving money from punters for the race that was scheduled in the afternoon. They have been booked for gambling and further investigations are under way, the police officer added.