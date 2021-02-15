Bengaluru

11 arrested in horse betting racket

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a horse betting racket at the Bangalore Turf Club on Saturday and arrested 11 people who were allegedly running the ring. They seized ₹25.6 lakh from the accused.

“We got a tip-off on the bettering racket. A police team raided gate no. 2 and nabbed the accused,” said a police officer.

The accused have been identified as Gautham Chand, Manjunath, Yogendra, Arshad Shukoor, T.S. Shivarudregowda, Satish, Anil Kumar, Balaji, Krishna, Suresh and Kirthi Kumar.

According to the police, they were caught while receiving money from punters for the race that was scheduled in the afternoon. They have been booked for gambling and further investigations are under way, the police officer added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 6:10:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/11-arrested-in-horse-betting-racket/article33835693.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY