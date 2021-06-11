10.91 lakh slum dwellers vaccinated: BBMP

11 June 2021 08:18 IST

Special drives were carried out to cover them

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that 10,91,691 of the 30,68,090 persons living in 1,311 slums spread across the city have been vaccinated so far.

The BBMP said slum dwellers were vaccinated during special drives conducted through 138 urban public health centres and dispensaries. Similarly, 1.77 lakh frontline workers and persons belonging to priority groups have been vaccinated so far by conducting special drives, the BBMP told the court.

Meanwhile, a special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said that COVID-19 Care Centres that were established due to a surge in COVID-19 cases should not be dismantled till the expert group set up by the State government to prepare for a possible third wave of the pandemic submits its recommendations.

The bench issued the direction after it was pointed out that BBMP is closing some of the triage centres and CCCs in view of a decline in number of admisssions.

However, BBMP counsel V. Sreenidhi clarified to the bench that functioning of CCCs is being suspended owing to lack of patients while assuring that the civic body is aware of the need to revive these centres keeping in mind a possible third wave.