BBMP owed ₹800 crore in property tax

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has completed Total Station Survey (TSS) of 109 properties and found that they have paid ₹800 crore less in property tax. These findings will be reviewed by a committee that was recently formed to examine the TSS, whether the demand notices raised for collection of dues is being done properly and how much has been recovered. The committee is headed by the BBMP's Special Commissioner (Finance).

Conceding that the Self Assessment Scheme (SAS) that came into effect in 2008 needs to be revamped, civic Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar informed the council on Friday that another committee with officials and elected representatives will be formed to recommend the changes that are needed.

“There are some loose ends with regard to SAS. Though random scrutiny is allowed, the extent is not specified. We are only going by whatever citizens file. There is no way to ascertain if the tax filed is correct without an on-field inspection,” he said and pointed out that the revenue collection is not commensurate with the growth in the number of properties in the city.

The discussion came up after Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy cited an example of the civic body failing to collect property tax from a commercial building in his constituency. He claimed that for a property spread over 2.50 lakh sq.ft., ₹7.5 crore should have been collected. “However, the zonal joint commissioner has collected far less, causing a loss to the exchequer,” he said and sought stringent action against the official concerned. He wants the BBMP to file a criminal case against the official.

Mr. Anil Kumar said, “The issue pertains to 2017. We will investigate, recommend action against the official concerned, besides take action for recovery of tax due to the BBMP.”

Another official in the dock

Last week, councillors had claimed that lesser property tax had been collected from eight properties in the East zone. The BBMP Commissioner said a probe had found Joint Commissioner (East) G.M. Ravindra guilty of the charge. “We have relieved the official and repatriated him to the Cooperation Department, which is his parent department. We have also prepared a charge sheet that will be sent to the Cooperation Department, which will have to initiate disciplinary action,” he said.