103 COVID cases at Bommanahalli apartment

A get-together event at the apartment’s clubhouse acted as a super-spreader

The number of COVID-19 positive cases at the SNN Raj Lake View Apartment in Bommanahalli, that has emerged as a cluster, has now shot up to 103. It was 28 on Monday.

“All 1058 residents of the apartment complex have been tested and the results are out now. 103 have tested positive,” Civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said on Tuesday.

Significantly, over 90 of these patients are over 60 years of age. However, many of them are asymptomatic, he added. The commissioner said the situation was being constantly monitored and all necessary medical care was being provided. “It is under control now,” he said.

Mr. Prasad attributed the spread of the infection in the apartment to a get-together at the clubhouse nearly ten days ago. “The event seems to have acted as a super-spreader,” he said, advising apartment complexes to avoid get-togethers in closed spaces.

However, Kishore, 39 (name changed), a resident of the apartment who has also tested positive,told The Hindu that not one, but a series of four to five events at the clubhouse over the last two weeks may have led to this cluster. “When cases had peaked in the city, we took utmost care in our apartment and had very few cases. But evidently we had become complacent leading to this today,” he said. However, he added that the apartment community reacted with alacrity and got every resident tested.

He said residents of all the 400 flats strictly stayed indoors since the cluster broke out and all facilities were discontinued. Only those with negative certificates and coming from houses with no positive case are going out of the apartment. All contacts of patients are also asked to quarantine themselves, he said. “There is concern, but no panic. We will get over this,” he said.