10,100-bed capacity care centre set up at exhibition centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

05 July 2020 23:23 IST

A COVID Care Centre with a bed capacity of 10,100 has been set up at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road in the city. It is said to be the largest COVID Care Centre in India. A press release issued on Sunday stated that asymptomatic persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be housed here.

The centre has a sufficient number of toilets, kitchen area and space to cater to the patients. The centre, which will be manned by around 150 doctors, also has oxygenated beds to accommodate in-house emergencies. Separate space for nursing and rest stations for health workers has been created. The centre, apart from being well-ventilated, has recreational facilities.

On Sunday morning, MLA for Yelahanka S.R. Vishwanath, accompanied by BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and senior civic officials, visited the centre and inspected the facilities.

